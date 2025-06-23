Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 103.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 0.7%

GNTX opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

