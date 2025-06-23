Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 185 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after buying an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $108.71 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.75.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

