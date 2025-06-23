Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,954,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $6,543,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $221.52 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

