Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.