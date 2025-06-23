Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,682.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DX. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 264.94%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

