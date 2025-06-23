D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni Purchases 400,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni acquired 400,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.
D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 4.1%
TSE DBO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.24. 22,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,110. The stock has a market cap of C$52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
