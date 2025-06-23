D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni Purchases 400,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Lori Mary Anne Tersigni acquired 400,000 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 4.1%

TSE DBO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.24. 22,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,110. The stock has a market cap of C$52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

