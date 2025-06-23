Centerpoint Advisory Group Purchases 20,000 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Gevo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Stock Down 7.2%

Gevo stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.53. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 193.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEVO

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 157,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $201,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,610,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,797.12. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 27,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $35,248.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,892 shares in the company, valued at $364,661.76. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,257 shares of company stock valued at $585,253 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gevo

(Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.