Casino Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Sharplink Gaming, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, operating or managing casinos and related gaming facilities. These equities give investors exposure to the gambling and hospitality sector, with revenues tied to gaming activity, tourism trends and disposable consumer spending. Like other leisure-industry stocks, casino shares can be sensitive to economic cycles and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $4.93 on Monday, hitting $268.68. 1,392,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 7,624,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,629. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.23. 490,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,441. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 1,314,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,875. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

