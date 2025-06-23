Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – June 23rd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide digital security solutions—ranging from antivirus software and firewalls to threat intelligence, encryption services, and managed security operations—to protect organizations and individuals against cyberattacks. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to a rapidly growing sector driven by the increasing frequency of data breaches, evolving regulatory requirements, and expanding digital footprints across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,534,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553,559. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $483.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.05. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of -701.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,941. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.08. 1,898,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,990. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.15. The stock had a trading volume of 334,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $380.72 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average of $437.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Recommended Stories