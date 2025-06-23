Promising Esports Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and PENN Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve competitive video gaming, including game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware or peripheral manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the fast-growing esports market—though they should be prepared for volatility driven by game release cycles, shifting viewer trends and sponsorship deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE SPHR traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,655. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.43 and a beta of 0.77. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $16.54. 1,457,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.57. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Featured Stories