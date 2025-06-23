Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

