Centerpoint Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.26 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

