FMA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

FMA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

