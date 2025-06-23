Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Stock Down 0.3%

VLTO stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $989,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,805. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.