Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $572,000 Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 0.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,369,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 4.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

