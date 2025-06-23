Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

