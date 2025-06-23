Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.