Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,399.76 and last traded at $1,356.78, with a volume of 11613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,343.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $23.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

