Best Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive, and Caterpillar are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks represent shares in companies that underwrite and manage risk by offering insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage—to individuals and businesses. These stocks generate returns through the premiums they collect, investment income on reserves, and efficient claims management, often providing investors with stable dividends and defensive portfolio characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.04. 16,024,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.15 and its 200-day moving average is $462.77. The company has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.90. 7,587,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its 200-day moving average is $491.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.26. 8,877,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average is $264.47. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.78. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Recommended Stories