Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 181454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 943,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 120,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 85,951 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

