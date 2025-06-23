Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Acorn Creek Capital LLC

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.3% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,366,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.