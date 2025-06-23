WAVE Life Sciences’ (WVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -1.04.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

