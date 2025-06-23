Acorn Creek Capital LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,223,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 987.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

