300 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $273.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day moving average is $255.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

