YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 546,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 278,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

