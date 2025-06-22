Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.44 and traded as high as $42.79. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 1,361 shares traded.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 7.2%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.
