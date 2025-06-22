Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 480,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 607,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

