MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84,413 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 881.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 221,308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

