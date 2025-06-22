Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after buying an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 233,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 975,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,708,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $128.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

