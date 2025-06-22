iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

