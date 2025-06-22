First Financial Group Corp Acquires 2,216 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of First Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,158,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

