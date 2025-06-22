Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) vs. Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Critical Analysis

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) and Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Circle Internet Group and Digi Power X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A Digi Power X -40.00% -47.32% -32.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Circle Internet Group and Digi Power X”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -19,122.02 Digi Power X $33.32 million 3.06 -$6.80 million ($0.52) -5.38

Circle Internet Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digi Power X. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi Power X, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Circle Internet Group and Digi Power X, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Circle Internet Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Digi Power X 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digi Power X has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Digi Power X’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digi Power X is more favorable than Circle Internet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digi Power X shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Circle Internet Group beats Digi Power X on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

