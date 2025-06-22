Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.04. Data I/O shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 14,811 shares trading hands.

Data I/O Stock Down 5.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

In related news, President William O. Wentworth bought 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,909.14. This represents a 29.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data I/O stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Data I/O worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

