Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.