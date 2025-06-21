Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

