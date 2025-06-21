Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.50 and last traded at $93.50. Approximately 965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Exor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Exor Stock Down 1.1%

Exor Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92.

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

