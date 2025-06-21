Center For Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

