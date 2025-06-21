Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of MTUM opened at $230.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.20.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

