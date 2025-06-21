Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Holdings Lifted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.55% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

