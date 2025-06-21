Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
