Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of BDTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

