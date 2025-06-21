Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) PT at $58.38

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $44.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 12.98%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,895,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 447,924 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,670 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,135,000 after purchasing an additional 312,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

