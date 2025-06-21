Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$39.23

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.23.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$38.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$36.01 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

