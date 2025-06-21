Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives $44.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,335.08. This represents a 80.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,069,027.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,467.91. This represents a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,731,131. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

