Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.