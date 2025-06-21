Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

GRPN stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.04. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

