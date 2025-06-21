NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRXP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.