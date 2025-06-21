Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

