BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 41,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 49,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 85.45% and a return on equity of 77.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

