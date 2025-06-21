26,704 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. RFP Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.