Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $836,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 641.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,742 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

